Capacity building programme for NGOs on child abuse

Staff Reporter

The Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Department Punjab will organise a capacity building training workshop under Urban Community Development Project-07 for NGOs at Social Welfare Complex here on Thursday.

According to the sources, more than eight NGOs, including Al-Gohar Educational and Welfare Society, Ilmo Hunar Foundation, Aabroo Education and Welfare Organization, Lassani Welfare Foundation, National Welfare Forum, Umeed Welfare Foundation and Almashriq Welfare Society will participate in training whereas M Arshad Abbassi, Assistant professor of Social work Department from University of the Punjab, Khawer Sultana, clinical psychologist and Iffat Shaheen from Government Social Welfare Training college will train the trainers.

The objective of the work shop is to eliminate evil of child abuse from society and to provide awareness to the NGOs to implement mechanism in schools and society regarding children protection.