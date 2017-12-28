Capacity building lecture for NH&MP civilian staff

Staff Reporter

Capacity building of employees plays a pivotal role in success of any department. Being a progressive organization, NH&MP give equal importance to capacity building of its employees. Considering its importance NH&MP has taken an initiative of capacity building of all cadres.

NH&MP organized a training session on Time Management & Stress Management for officials of National Highways & Motorway Police at Headquarters. In this regard, Dr. Shahid Hussain Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University delivered a lecture. Large number of officers and civilian staff attended the lecture.

Inspector General, NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, DIG (O&E) Ghulam Rasul Zahid, DIG (HQs) Ishfaq Ahmed, AIG Asghar Ali, AIG Fazl-i-Hamid were also present. A shield was presented to Dr. Shahid Hussain by IG, NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam at the end of the lecture.