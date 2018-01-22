CAP seeks implementation of FIDIC Contract Agreement

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) Punjab Chapter’s Vice Chairman Sabir Hussain Javed has urged the provincial government to ensure implementation of FIDIC Contract Agreement (International Federation of Engineers) and revise upward input rates of the finance department for construction in accordance with the market rates.

Submission of performance guarantee is also another obstacle in the way of progress of construction sector and the government should either accept insurance guarantee in place of the Bank Guarantee or make deduction from the running payments of a contractor as performance guarantee as being practiced in the province during recent past, he said, adding: “Price variation and delay in release of retention money/ security deposits are also other main factors causing liquidity issue for the construction and engineering companies working in the province.”

FPCA Chairman said that even the constitution of the Pakistan Engineering Council proposes to implement FIDIC contract agreement and this has been already adopted by various federal government departments including NHA. The same FIDIC contract agreement is being observed in different projects such as Ring Road Lahore, thus in order to save from bothering of different contract agreements, the provincial government should implement fidic contract agreement in all the projects.

He also urged the government to accept insurance guarantee from the contractors instead of bank guarantee as it will put lesser financial burden on him. The Punjab government also used to deduct money from the running payments of a contractors as ‘performance guarantee’ but this practice was withdrawn, it is requested that this method should be restored while acceptance of insurance guarantee as performance guarantee will resolve the problems faced by the contractors without any risk to government interest.

It is also requested that performance guarantee should be released so after the expiry of original time limit, if the contractor is not defaulter other than delay due to shortage of funds. It is also recommended that a time limit of 30 days after the issuance of letter of acceptance of tenders should be given for submission of performance guarantee. He also said that clause of submission of performance guarantee was introduced many years ago but with the inflation increased, it also needed to be enhanced.

He said that input rates of material, labour etc. are not as per market rates any more and the same should be enhanced. He also called for giving representation to contractors in the committee which fixes the input rates.

Talking about the price variation issue, he said that the price variation is actually the additional cost of project for which the contractor is making the expenditure. The contractor should be given 10 percent over head charges and 10 percent contractor profit on the amount of price variation.