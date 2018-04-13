CAP seeks exemption on import of construction equipment

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) has called for exempting the import of construction equipment, machinery and form works system including plywood for form work from advance sales tax @ 17 percent and additional sales tax @ three- percent.

CAP Chairman Engr. Kamal Nasir Khan made this demand in the budget proposals for year 2018-19 submitted to the Federal Board of Revenue. He said that the construction sector plays a major role in the economic development and uplift of a country. It is an important employment generating Industry and offering job opportunities to millions of skilled and un-skilled labor forces. In fact, it is the second largest sector, after agriculture, in creating employment.

He said construction was declared an Industry by the government in 1999 but unfortunately not given the status of Industry over the years. Consequently, the SMEs could not develop and major construction projects are being executed by foreign companies at much higher rates.

To enhance the capacity of the Construction Industry of Pakistan, induction of latest and good condition construction machinery and equipment is the foremost requirement.

Submitting budget proposals in his letter, Engr. Kamal Nasir said to enable the construction industry import of construction equipment, machinery and formwork systems including plywood for formwork should be exempted from the levy of advance sales tax and additional sales tax. This exemption may only be granted for an initial period of 3 years to enable the capacity enhancement of local construction industry, he proposed.

To avoid misuse of this facility, he added that the exemption may only be allowed to constructors who hold a valid Contractors License from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). The applicant should also provide a certificate from CAP, confirming the genuine project specific requirements of the constructor keeping in view the works awarded to the company. Vehicle mounted machinery should be non-transferable for a period of 10 years, he further proposed.

Talking about income tax, CAP Chairman said that construction companies fall under the Presumptive Tax Regime where the deduction of income tax at source is the final discharge of tax liability. Any other income tax deduction cannot be adjusted in the Tax Return and normally results in a refund, the payment of which is a cumbersome process giving rise to corrupt practices.

It is proposed that the Advance Income Tax on Import of construction equipment and machinery be reduced to zero. This facility should be allowed only to constructors fulfilling the criteria laid down in the Sales Tax Proposal, above.