Consumers Association of Pakistan has announced a complete boycott of purchasing expensive milk for a week. Consumers are joining the boycott campaign against expensive milk to assert their rights. United as consumers, they can make a significant impact on profiteers. Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of Consumer Association of Pakistan, stated in a press conference that the Karachi Commissioner should take steps to ensure the sale of milk at the government-prescribed rate. The government has set the price of milk at Rs. 180, while the Dairy Association is challenging the government rate by adding Rs. 20 to the milk price. Milk is being sold in the market at Rs. 230 to Rs. 240, which is causing concern for the lower and middle classes who are worried about buying milk for their children and households due to the increasing inflation.

The Consumer Association of Pakistan, representing the consumers, has launched a boycott campaign against expensive milk purchases starting from tomorrow for one week. It is hoped that if consumers show their strength by participating in the boycott campaign, dairy farmers will be forced to reduce prices.

Mr. Kaukab Iqbal emphasized that in the emergency meeting, where media representatives were also present, over the past two years, milk prices have been constantly increasing. As a result, the government rate has reached Rs. 180. However, whenever the government has set a rate, it has been witnessed that milk sellers have sold milk at their own rates.