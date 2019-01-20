Cantt residential lease holders given 30 days to stop illegal businesses

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued a warning to those who were using the leased residential properties for commercial purposes directing them to stop the businesses within 30 days else the lease of such properties will be cancelled.

According to RCB, if the violators fail to meet the deadline, then the Board will take strict action. He informed that the civic body had also barred the illegal sale of petrol and diesel in the cantonment area and notices were issued to the owners of the agencies.

The RCB also decided to remove all the billboards and hoardings in line with direction from the Supreme Court.

RCB was taking strict action against shopkeepers on sale of energy drinks and unpacked spices, he said adding, huge quantity of energy drinks and unpacked spices were confiscated during last two weeks and several shopkeepers were also issued warnings on the violation.

He said, the raids were being conducted in different cantt markets under the supervision of Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB. The teams on the directive of CEO, RCB Sibtain Raza also imposed fines on the shopkeepers who were selling energy drinks and unpacked spices.

To curb the menace of adulteration, the RCB has also banned the sale of open spices in its jurisdiction. The RCB food department had started crackdown to check sale of unpacked spices.

He informed that it is mandatory for the industry and traders to print the name and address of the manufacturer or supplier, ingredients, weight, manufacturing and expiry dates. The step had been taken to control adulteration which was very common in open spices, he added.

The adulterated and substandard spices cause several diseases among the consumers so the board is taking action against the violators. The violators will have to face dire consequences and all their products will be confiscated, he added.

To a question he said, the RCB will complete patchwork of Dhamial to Mall road Saddar at a cost of Rs 16.100 million.

The tenders have been invited from the contractors for the repair work of the road from Dhamial Base to MH Rawalpindi and the board would receive the applications for issuance of bidding documents till Jan 28 while the tenders would be opened on Jan 31 in the presence of the contractor or their authorized representatives.—APP

