Cantonment Board approves several development schemes

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has approved various development schemes in a board meeting held here which was chaired by Station Commander/President RCB, Brig. Shahzad Tanveer.

According to RCB spokesman, Vice President RCB, Malik Munir Ahmed, Cantonment Executive Officer, Dr. Saima Shah, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Umar Masoom, Assistant Secretary RCB Qasier Mahmood and elected members were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed various agenda items and approved medical treatment facility for RCB employees and their family members, extension in the contract period of temporary employees, property transfer cases, status change of 3.5 kanal piece of land near Marrir at Murree Road to commercial, 79 residential and 10 commercial building plans, sending trade and professional tax rates revision case to Bazar Committee, cancellation of Chingchi rickshaw parking contract, several development and water supply projects, installation of street lights in Westridge, Allahabad and Chungi number 22 areas and other projects.

Giving details the spokesman said, various development projects to facilitate the area residents were approved.—APP