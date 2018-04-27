Can’t win hearts of Karachiites on gun point: Khalid Maqbool

Leader Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Buhadrabad group, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that MQM enjoys the support of 85 percent people of urban Sindh for 30 years, however no one could grab their hearts on gun point.

Addressing press conference at its faction central office in Buhadarabad on Thursday, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that if someone intends to change in Karachi he must win the hearts of Karachiites.

He mentioned that MQM did not believe in politics of heredity, however the people who believe in system of landlords from 70 years were feared from MQM popularity.

Khalid Maqbool alleged that situation being created to create gulf among the MQM lawmakers so that they could not keep themselves.

He further stated that MQM is not only representing people in assemblies but it lives in hearts of people as Mayor Karachi and opposition leader are not only representing MQM but mandate of the people of Karachi and Sindh—INP

