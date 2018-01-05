There can’t be permanent relations with any country: Bakhtiar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said Thursday that there couldn’t be permanent relations with any country in foreign affairs. ‘President Trump has a unique style of politics but we should take it seriously. He has negated his manifesto with regard to presence of soldiers in Afghanistan. The US politics is towing a narrative of encompassing Pakistan,’ he added.

Speaking at a meeting of Senate Committee at a local hall, he said the civil and military leadership was on the same page to take foreign policy forward. He said the US has a clear idea that Pakistan has overcome internal problems with the help of its army while there is no improvement in Afghanistan despite the presence of coalition army troops. The US is strengthening India in the regional politics and also tapping the back of Israel. The US has adopted this policy to deter not only Pakistan but also China and Russia. A strong India in the region was a need of the US, he added.

He said Pakistan should prefer its national interests in its foreign policy. We should also ensure a worldwide lobbing to deal with the challenges. It is yet to ascertain that what went wrong after successful meetings of US authorities with Pakistan. He said Pakistan has never begged before the US and instead we have lost our precious resources in war against terrorism. The US has a clear understanding of the role of Pakistan in regional politics. To the maximum, US can impose financial embargoes against Pakistan, which should not be a matter of worry for us because we have already faced similar situation after nuclear tests in 1998.

He said the US cannot repeat Salala check post incident against Pakistan. We should stop uninterrupted entry and exit at the Afghan border. He said China is enjoying goof relations with Iran and Russia besides establishing CPEC in Pakistan. This project is also one cause of a stern approach of the US against Pakistan, he added.