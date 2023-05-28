Can’t allow anyone to disturb peace in region: Tribal leaders

Adam Khan Wazir Wana

In Lower South Waziristan district a peace conference was arranged by Ahmed Zai Wazir tribal elders and Ullamas in AC Wana Jirga Hall. In which Deputy Commissioner Lower South Waziristan Mohammad Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi and Tehsil Wana Chairman Maulana Muhammad Saleh participated.

Addressing the Peace conference, tribal elders, Malik Said Ullah, Malik Jameel Khan, Malik Shehryar Khan and Malik Aziz Ullah Khan said that we tribal elders and want peace in the area, we cannot allow anyone to disturb the peace in the country and region. The speakers said, that in recent events in the country, the people of a political party damaged the national heritage in addition to the illegal clutter and vandalism in the country, So as the vile propaganda against our army and institutions is unforgivable and an offence unthinkable by the enemy,

The speakers said that the tribal people are standing behind Pakistan’s forces and institutions, against every conspiracy against the country, the tribes stood like a leaden wall on the first day, are standing and will continue to stand. They further said that elements who conspired against the country cannot be forgiven.