Cannot support those who criticise institutions: Shujaat

Pervaiz has always been my candidate for CM slot

The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain broke his silence late midnight, hours after Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister of Punjab, calling on political stakeholders to proceed with consultations.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Saturday that Pervaiz Elahi has always been his candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister slot. The PML-Q chief said that Elahi was his candidate. “Elahi is my candidate today, and he will remain my candidate tomorrow.”

He added Elahi cannot be the candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Giving a clear stand once again, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said, “I have relations with the institutions for the past 30 to 40 years and how can he support those who criticize institutions.

Shujaat said that all leaders should keep their personal interests and personal thinking above the threshold so that the country does not suffer from more crises.

“Do not try to misinterpret political opposition by making it personal opposition,” he said. “Forget everything and give up confrontational politics keeping national security in mind.”

The PML-Q chief said that whoever gets a chance to come to power should go to political opponents. “For the better interest of the country, let us sit together and proceed with consultation,” he added.

He said that there is stability in Pakistan until there are institutions, adding that criticizing is a different thing, but using abusive language against institutions is not tolerated as the institutions consider the integrity of the country as their duty.

The PML-Q president went on to say that the shameful language against the institutions cannot be allowed and a patriotic Pakistani would respond immediately if they hear such a thing.