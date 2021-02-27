‘Cannot let suspects rot in jail’ observes LHC

Observer Report Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a detailed written order on Friday concerning granting bail to Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, given two days ago.

“The suspects cannot be left at the mercy of the prosecution, neither can they be left to rot in jail,” the court observed.

The order was issued by the two-member bench, led by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, hearing the bail plea.

The court in its written order maintained that the order sheet of the trial court shows that the appellants appear at every public hearing.

“If at any point the appellant’s lawyer fails to show up for the hearing, the appellant cannot be blamed for it.” the bench further noted.

Lawyers can at times not be able to appear before the accountability court owing to hearings at the high court or Supreme Court.

The ruling further maintained that Hamza Shehbaz is not the prime suspect of the case, and his case does not have the same weight as that of his father, Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who is also already behind bars.

The written order further maintained that the high court had referred this case again to the SC. “This bail plea has put forth new reasons as the basis to seek bail,” the high court further observed.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz would be present outside the Kot Lakhpat prison to welcome Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after his release from jail.

According to sources, Hamza Shahbaz has been released on bail and would leave the Kot Lakhpat Jail today, (Saturday).

“The PML-N has finalized all arrangements to welcome Hamza Shahbaz outside the jail,” they said adding that he would be brought to the Model Town residence of the Sharif family via Kacha Jail Road.