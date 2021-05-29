Cannot hold LBs polls in 2021, Sindh govt tells ECP

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh government has conveyed to the Election Commission of Pakistan that it could not hold local bodies elections in the province during 2021 owing to its reservations on population census, sources said on Friday.

The local bodies’ polls could not be held in the country this year after the provincial government conveyed to the ECP that it could not hold the elections in 2021.

“We have reservations on population census and therefore could not hold the polls,” the sources in the Sindh government said adding that the government would challenge the CCI decision to accept census figures.

They said that the reservations on holding local bodies elections in the province during the ongoing year were conveyed by the provincial authorities during a previous meeting of the election body

It was further conveyed that the government is currently engaged in the budget preparation process and will respond on the matter in a detailed manner later.