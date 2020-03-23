Cannot defeat coronavirus without people’s support: Minister

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that we as a nation can defeat the epidemic like the coronavirus and we all support the lockdown of the Sindh government and to save ourselves from Coronavirus we have to limit ourselves to our own homes.

Without the public support, we cannot defeat the coronavirus. He said this while talking to media on the occasion of distributing face masks and sanitizers among Policemen and Rangers personnel on the occasion of inspecting lockdown situation in Ghotki district. Provincial Minister Jam IkramullahDharejo also reached the Civil Hospital Ghotki, and handed over face masks and Sanitizers to MS Arbab Malik and at People’s Secretariat Ghotki to Secretary General Sikandar Lakho. “We are battling a dangerous epidemic in difficult times,” said Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam IkramullahDharejo. He said that in Ghotki district, Thank God, there was no case of Coronavirus. Jam IkramullahDharejo added, ‘ Sindh is the land of Saints and Sufis and the people of Sindh in difficult times help each other. Sindh government has made a comprehensive plan of distribution of rations.’ He requested the philanthropists to come forward during this difficult time and help the needy people while administration of Ghotki district is completely alert.

He urged the people to take care of themselves and their families by taking precautionary measures because success against the Corona virus is possible only and only with caution. Jam IkramullahDharejo said that he and all the people, office bearers of Ghotki district, standing on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressing his hope that insha’Allah soon we would overcome to Coronavirus and get rid of the virus.