Cannot appear before NA panel due to ‘prior commitments’: NAB Chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday refused to show up for a parliamentary committee meeting citing a ‘short-notice’ and his already ‘scheduled official commitments’ for the day.

Later, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Law and Justice directed National Accountability Bureau chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to appear before it on May 22 after he asked to be excused from appearing Wednesday.

Justice (retd) Iqbal shared that he received the notice for the appearance in the morning, adding that he has meetings planned for the day and requested the committee to set an appropriate time for his appearance.

The committee, which had called NAB chief after taking notice of a point of order raised by PML-N assembly member Rana Hayat, refused to accept the excuse. The committee directed the NAB chief to review his decision and sent all its correspondence on the matter to the National Assembly speaker.

However, later in the day, the committee directed him to appear before it this Friday but later changed the date to May 22, Tuesday. The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice had summoned Chairman NAB to appear before it to clarify the issue of initiation of a controversial inquiry against deposed premier Nawaz Sharif by the bureau into allegations of alleged money laundering to India.

Through an official correspondence, the Chairman NAB informed the panel that since he already had a hectic schedule for the day including a meeting of the NAB’s Executive Board.

Iqbal sought an exemption requesting the chairman of the committee to reschedule his appearance. Accepting his request, the committee rescheduled the meeting for May 22.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court registrar on Wednesday rejected a petition moved by the Pakistan Muslim League-N to oust incumbent Chairman of National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The top court’s registrar office returned the petition by raising two objections. One of the objection stated that the petitioner did not approach another ‘appropriate’ forum for action without providing justification for not doing so.