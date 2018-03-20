Cannes Lions program for career acceleration comes to Pakistan

Karachi

The global career-acceleration program for women, ‘See It-Be It’ was held by Pakistan Advertising Association and Pakistan Advertisers Society, in collaboration with Synergy Dentsu.

The program ‘See It Be It’ was launched by Cannes Lions. Being the world’s largest advertising festival began this program five years ago, to address the issue of the under-representation of women at Creative Leadership levels in the advertising industry.

The last event held, brought together more than 16,000 attendees from more than 90 countries.

The message of the program is simple, yet effective, when women can ‘See It’, they will be driven to ‘Be It’.

The program in Pakistan was inspired by the performance of the Pakistani women, who at every level of academia outshine men. However, when it comes to the corporate arena, their progression and potential remains unrealized.

The aim of the program was to motivate women, by bringing together, female role models and providing them the opportunity to have one on one interaction. This allowed the female participants to present their hurdles and gain knowledge from real life examples of the speakers of the event.—PR