Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has apologised to Lionel Messi after having threatened the Argentinian over a video following his side’s win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup.

Following the match, a video circulating on the internet allegedly showed Argentina’s captain kicking away a Mexican jersey during celebrations in the locker room with the Mexican boxer taking offence to the act.

Alvarez then tweeted to his 2.2 million followers that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him”.

Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas came to Messi’s defence. They accused Alvarez of not being apprised of locker room etiquette with even Mexican captain Andres Guardado defending the striker saying the video showed nothing out of the ordinary.

Canelo Alvarez then issued a public apology to Messi amid the backlash.

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place,” Alvarez said. “So I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina.”

Messi mentioned the incident after his side’s 2-0 win against Poland which sealed their place in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

“I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding, those who know me know that I don’t disrespect anyone. I don’t have to apologise because I didn’t disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone,”.

Mexico, meanwhile, exited the competition despite a win over Saudi Arabia.

Canelo can turn his attention back to Dmitry Bivol now that his country’s World Cup run is over.