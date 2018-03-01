Candle march taken out in support of Kathua victim

Jammu

The local media fraternity, members of non-government organizations and human rights activists took out a candle march in Ramban town late on Tuesday in support of the Kathua rape and murder victim.

During the march, the people condemned the brutal rape and murder of the minor girl and demanded stern punishment against the culprits.

People carried placards and banners to show their solidarity with the victim and asked for a speedy investigation on the fast track method. Before taking out the peaceful march, human rights activist Tirith Singh said, “Nothing can be more evil and shameful than supporting the accused.”

The local District President Journalist Association Mohammad Taskeen Wani, while addressing the participants, described the incident as a blot on the face of humanity and said that the act deserves severe punishment. “Irrespective of religion, all of us should support the victim as it is our collective responsibility. We all condemn the gruesome act and show solidarity with the family of the victim,” he said. The march culminated at Dak Bungalow Ramban after passing through various markets of the town.—GK