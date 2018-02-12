Candle-light march in Maqbool Butt’s native Trehgam village

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, scores of people including women held a candle-light march in Trehgam area of Kupwara, last night, to mark the 34th martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbool Butt, the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). The authorities imposed restrictions in Trehgam and other parts of Kupwara in wake of the shutdown call by Joint Resistance Leadership.

All roads leading to the native village of Maqbool Butt have been sealed. Teams of police, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and army are deployed on all the major roads near Trehgam village and across north Kashmir.

Dozens of check points have been installed on Baramulla-Kupwara, Handwara-Kupwara, Kupwara-Trehgam and Kupwara-Sopore roads. The forces personnel are not allowing anyone to go towards Trehgam. People have decorated the house of Maqbool Butt, who was hanged inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.—KMS