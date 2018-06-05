Candidates should instantly deposit nomination papers to save time: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed that all the candidates filing their applications for the party tickets for upcoming elections should submit their nomination papers.

While issuing directions during the parliamentary board meeting at PML-N Secretariat on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that candidates have been directed to immediately deposit their nomination papers to save time.

He said that remaining aspirants will withdraw their nomination papers on the issuance of party tickets.

The PML-N candidates will take part in the elections with complete preparations, he further stated.