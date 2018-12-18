Candian HC calls on Mazari

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour on Monday called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Matters pertaining to protection and promotion of human rights were came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued by the Ministtry of Human Rights.

Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the endeavours of the incumbent government especially the human rights ministry for the protection of human rights in the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp