Cancer treatment

This word cancer came from a Greek words karkinos to describe carcinoma tumours by a physician Hippocrates (460–370 B.C), but he was not first to know this disease. Some of the earliest evidence of human bone cancer was found in mummies in ancient Egypt and in ancient manuscripts dates about 1600 B.C. It has been clear that cancer is today’s most dangerous disease. We can find many types of cancer, such as Bladder cancer, Breast cancer, Colorectal cancer, Kidney cancer, Leukaemia, Lung cancer, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Prostate cancer and many more.

But among them also we can find such types which are more dangerous and many people died due to them. They are Breast cancer (206,983 lives), Pancreatic cancer (162,878 lives) Prostate cancer (144,926 lives) Leukaemia (108,740 lives), Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (104,407 lives) Liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer (79,773 lives) Ovarian cancer (73,638 lives) Esophageal cancer (66,659 lives).

Being the most dangerous disease of the world, still we are not given facilities to treat the cancer patients. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world after cardiovascular diseases. Now we can see how cancer is dangerous. Year by year new diseases are entering our Earth. It is estimated that each year 150,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed in Pakistan. Turbat is a city of Balochistan where there are also scores of cancer patients. I request the concerned authorities to kindly depute doctors dealing with cancer to this neglected city for treating the poor cancer patients.

RAHMAT ULLAH

Kalatuk, Turbat

