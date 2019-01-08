Cancer in Pakistan

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and Pakistan is no exception. Heavy expenses are incurred on the treatment of cancer treatment and it makes the people bankrupt. At the same time, it is not possible for the Government to provide such an expensive treatment to the cancer patients free of cost.

Therefore, I request the business community, bureaucrats both civil and uniformed to come to the rescue of those who are suffering from such kind of fatal diseases, definitely they would be rewarded by the Almighty Allah.

JAMEEL BALOCH,

Turbat

