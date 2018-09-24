Cancellation of Indo-Pak dialogue highly undesirable: Nusrat

Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid has said that the cancellation of meeting by India for the talks between the foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan is highly undesirable and we strongly condemn it. Since Pakistan is fond of peace and stability in the region and wishes to settle all the pending issues through dialogues. She said that the Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi had written a congratulatory letter to Imran Khan on the occasion of his oath taking ceremony as a Prime Minister.

In reply to that letter Our Prime Minister Imran Khan had suggested that let us end the stalemate deadlock and resume dialogue to settle all pending issues including the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir as a result both India and Pakistan agreed for the foreign ministers meeting and talks in New York on the side line of the General Assembly Session.

However now India has refused to hold the talks between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan. In the Indian Cabinet the peace loving members are in favor of peace and dialogue between the two countries, However the extremist element are not interested in dialogue rather they want dead lock,

The Indian cabinet members are not on one Page, India is under extreme internal pressure and the extremist element is ruling the cabinet and due to this reason the opportunity of meeting and talks has gone in vain.

Nusrat Wahid further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan very honestly suggested for the resumption of dialogue through the meeting between the two foreign minister of India and Pakistan for the sake of peace in the region, and this opportunity by the Indian side very carelessly destroyed.—NNI

