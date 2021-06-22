‘Cancel board exams 2021’ trends on Twitter as students ‘not fully prepared’

LAHORE – Students have demanded the authorities, including Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, to cancel board exams 2021, arguing that they cannot take examinations due to lack of preparation.

Examinations for ninth, matric and intermediate are set to start after July 10, the new schedule announced by the education minister earlier this month.

On June 2, Mahmood reiterated that students would not be awarded grades without taking examinations this year.

Giving reason, the minister during a press conference said that students did not focus on study if the exams are not conducted.

Mahmood said that exams of only elective subjects and mathematics will be conducted for students of ninth and ten grades, adding that intermediate students will take exams of only elective subjects.

He said that the relaxation has been given in the light of students’ grievances about non-completion of their course work due to the closure of schools.

In a tweet, the education minister said: “We took some important decisions today Re exams. For 9/10, exam in elective subjects plus math. For 11/12 only elective subjects. Exams pushed to after July 10 with 10 and 12 grade exams on priority. These decisions are final. No change”.

“The marks percentage taken by students in elective subjects will also be proportionately allocated to subjects in which exams are

not being taken,” he added.

Since the announcement, students have been raising voice for cancellation of examinations despite relaxations.

Today, their demand is trending on twitter with 29k tweets till the time of reporting. Here are some reactions;

sir we are not well prepared for exams

but we support and appreciate your decision for taking exams within time please ignore the ignorant — Danial kiani (@idank30) June 22, 2021

khuda ka waasta#cancelboardexams2021 — Iqtidar Khan (@Iqtidar57503162) June 22, 2021

Isn't @ImranKhanPTI aware of what students are facing right now? He even not gave a single response to the students who were the youth of which he was always talking about.

Pak Youth Wants Justice.#cancelboardexams2021 #CancelExamsSaveStudents pic.twitter.com/ICSDekzRkO — Amber (@Amber07312567) June 22, 2021

In April, the government had postponed all exams in the country till June 15 and later the date was extended to July 10 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.