‘Cancel board exams 2021’ trends on twitter amid COVID-19 surge

LAHORE – Students have demanded the authorities to cancel board exams 2021, arguing that they cannot sit in exams due to lack of preparation and deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country.

Their demand is trending on the twitter with 101K tweets till the time of reported.

Scheduled for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations in Punjab for all boards have been announced. The SSC exams will begin from May 5 while the HSSC exams will start from June 12.

In Sindh, the boards have decided to hold exams in July and August for both categories.

In various cities, students also held protest seeking cancellation of exams as they want to get promoted to next class on the basis of previous remarks.

Here are some reactions;

Gujranwala FSC MATRIC and Cambridge students protesting outside DC office for cancellation of exams #cancelboardexams2021 #novoteforPTI #cancelcieexams2021 pic.twitter.com/gXmRIitlJF — Uzair Aslam (@uyuzair) April 3, 2021