Canals to be closed for de-silting from 26th

Islamabad

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has decided to close down canals for annual maintenance and de-silting between December 26, 2017 and January 31, 2018 during Rabi 2017-18. Official sources told APP here, under its water discharge plan for the Dec 26-Jan 31 period, the Authority would release 10,000-12,000 cusecs of water from Tarbela dam and 8,000 cusecs from Mangla dam to meet the drinking water requirements.

Under the plan, the canals from both Trimmu and Trimmu Sidhnai Link would remain closed between Jan 10 and Jan 27. The SMB canal and Didhnai Canal would remain closed from Jan 11 to Jan 28 and the Lower Pakpattan canal from Jan 12 to Jan 29. The canals from Panjnad would be closed between Jan 5 and Jan 22 and from Taunsa between Dec 31 and Jan 17.

The Kotri barrage would remain closed from Dec 25 to Jan 10 and Sukkur barrage between Jan 6 and Jan 20. —APP