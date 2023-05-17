Canal water being supplied to maximise cotton cultivation

Canal water is being supplied on a priority basis to ensure the fulfilment of the cotton cultivation target.

The provincial government’s message to the farmers is very clear that the promise of canal water supply will be fulfilled at all costs, said Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Provincial Secretary of Agriculture here Monday.

The Department of Agriculture and related institutions will implement the cotton cultivation programme to ensure its plantation on the maximum area.

A review meeting regarding water supply in the canals of southern Punjab during cotton cultivation was held at the Irrigation Department, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Secretary Irrigation, Punjab Wasif Khurshid. Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Chief Engineer Habibullah Bodla and Deputy Director Muhammad Adeel along with other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid said that this year there is a 27% water shortage in the system of the irrigation department but with better planning, the farmers of South Punjab are being provided more water on a priority basis.

On this occasion, Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the next 15 days are very important in terms of cotton cultivation in South Punjab.

In the three divisions of South Punjab, Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, cotton cultivation is ongoing on 4.554 million acres, which is 91% of the total target, he added.