Canadian youth ice hockey team bus crashes, 14 dead

Nipawin, Saskatchewan

Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.

Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan.

“We can now confirm fourteen people have died as a result of this collision,” The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a release early Saturday.

“The other fourteen people were sent to hospitals with a variety of injuries; three of these people have injuries that are critical in nature.”

No names were released, and police would not say whether players or coaches were among the dead. There was no mention of the truck driver.

The team president said parents from across Western Canada were rushing to the scene as they struggled to cope with the tragedy.

“It’s one of the hardest days of my life,” said Kevin Garinger. “There have been multiple fatalities — our whole community is in shock, we are grieving and we will continue to grieve throughout this ordeal as we try to work toward supporting each other.”

Michelle Straschnitzki, who lives in Airdrie, said her 18-year old son Ryan had been taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

“We talked to him, but he said he couldn’t feel his lower extremities so I don’t know what’s going on,” she said, noting she will go to Saskatchewan on Saturday. “I am freaking out. I am so sad for all of the teammates and I am losing my mind.”

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semifinal against the Nipawin Hawks. Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.—Agencies