Canadian traveller converts to Islam

Web Desk

Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle, who spent a notable amount of time in Pakistan last year has announced that she has converted to Islam. Taking to Instagram, Gabrielle shared what led her to this big decision. “This last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift,” she wrote. “Never resonating with what I was brought up with, I denounced my religion 4 years ago, going down a deep path of spiritual discovery. Exploration of self, and the great Divine.