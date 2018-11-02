Canadian Sikhs donates $50,000 for Pakistan Dams Fund

Lahore/Shangla

Members of Sikh community in Canada has contributed a handsome amount to the fund dedicated to the construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams. According to media reports, the community of Hamilton city has donated $50,000 for the construction of dams. The amount has been handed over to the Pakistan community in Canada.

The funds will be given to the Pakistani embassy, which will submit it to the bank account dedicated to this purpose. According to the website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the fund has received as much as Rs7.209 billion from Pakistani public for the construction of the dams that would serve as the reservoirs of water and would supplement the energy sector of the country.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Shangla that students of government schools in Shangla district here on Thursday started a fund raising drive for construction of dams in the country. In this connection, the students of Government Centennial Model High School Alpuri established a camp outside the school building and formally started the drive for fund raising. The area people also joined the camp and generously offered donations for the dam’s construction. They also encouraged and hailed the students for the endeavours for the cause of the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp