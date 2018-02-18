Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau begins weeklong India visit

New Delhi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in India for a weeklong visit aimed at enhancing business ties between the two countries.

Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also expected to focus on areas including civil nuclear cooperation, space, defense, energy and education.

Trudeau arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. He tweeted Friday that his visit would “focus on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries.”

Canada has an estimated 1.4 million people of Indian origin. Before his talks with Modi on Feb. 23, Trudeau will meet with top business leaders in Mumbai and also visit key Indian monuments, including the Taj Mahal in Agra, the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Jama Masjid in New Delhi.—Agencies