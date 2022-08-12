Women’s world no.1 Iga Swiatek became the latest big name to fall in the Canadian Open while over in the men’s bracket Nick Kyrgios continued his winning streak with a win over compatriot Alex de Minaur.

Swiatek was beaten 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 by Beatriz Haddad Maia with the Pole committing uncharteristic errors to hand the Brazilian opportunities.

In the opening set of their last-16 clash, Swiatek’s double-fault handed the unseeded Haddad Maia a 3-2 lead before the Brazilian used her powerful serve and groundstrokes to close out the frame without facing a break point.

The Pole had to fend off five break points to hold serve in a 15-minute opening game of the second set before going on to force a decider but the world number 24 Haddad Maia broke Swiatek three times in the third set, including in the final game on her fourth match point when the Pole sent a forehand wide.

The Brazilian will face 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the last eight of the U.S. Open tune-up event who got the better of Garbine Muguruza in their clash.

Swiatek will look to quickly put the disappointment of the Canadian Open behind her as she gears up for the U.S Open hoping to be in the same form that helped her set the longest win streak since 2000 in women’s tennis this year.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Karolina Pliskova eliminated Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-7(9) 6-3. She will next take on the 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen who eliminated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 7-5 5-7 6-2.

Coco Gauff, Simona Halep and Jessica Pegula also reached the next stage.

Over at the men’s bracket, Nick Kyrgios extended his win streak by getting the better of countryman Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-3 a day after eliminating world number 1, Daniil Medvedev.

He will take on Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Norway’s Casper Ruud will be joining the Australian in the next stage.