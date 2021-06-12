Canadian Muslim family brutally murdered in hate attack to be buried today

According to Global News, the Canadian Muslim family that was brutally slain in a hate-motivated attack in Canada’s Ontario will be buried tomorrow.

At a London crossroad on Sunday, a guy ran a black pickup truck over a family of five, killing four of them and injuring a kid.

A 46-year-old man, his 44-year-old wife, a 15-year-old daughter, and her 74-year-old grandmother were among the dead. Their nine-year-old kid is in a hospital receiving treatment for severe injuries.

According to Global News, “a private visitation” will be held at O’Neil Funeral Home on Saturday morning, followed by a procession to the Islamic Centre of Southwestern Ontario.

Because the family does not want the day to become a “spectacle,” they have asked that no one go to the funeral home or congregate along the procession route.

“The public is more than welcome and encouraged to attend the actual funeral service,” said Ali D Chahbar with the outreach committee at the London Muslim Mosque.

People who wish to pay their respects can go to the Islamic Centre of Southwestern Ontario’s public service at 951 Pond Mills Rd.

Funeral director Joseph O’Neil said that although funerals are generally capped at 50 people, “in light of precedent set” during a vigil that was held on Tuesday and attended by thousands of people, the Bereavement Authority of Ontario is “allowing more flexibility” on size in this case.

According to the newspaper, an outdoor prayer session will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a private burial.

Read more:https://pakobserver.net/international/