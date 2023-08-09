Member of the Canada Parliament (MP) Paul Chiang has said that Crescent Art Gallery is doing great work for the promotion of art and culture between Pakistan and Canada. Paul Chiang said: “In this regard, the exchange of art shows and delegations of artists between the two countries is important.

Art Exhibition in Brampton City is a good effort. All possible support will be given for the development of art and culture.” Organizer Sidra Nasir while speaking said that Crescent has been working for the promotion of art for the last 15 years.

A successful art show was organized in London and other countries including Pakistan. Crescent Chairman Nasir Javed thanked the Canadian government, members of parliament, local administration, Canada-Pak Business Forum and others for their support in organizing the art show and said that he is grateful for the honor.

Plans are being made for art shows in other countries in the future as well. Sameer Nasir, Chief Executive of Crescent, said that it is our mission to take Pakistani art to the international level. Worldwide work is being done for this.

Apart from this, Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Chiang also presented a certificate of appreciation to Nasir Javed for his services to art.