Canadian minister for strengthening ties with Pakistan

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees of Canada Ahmed Hussen has lauded the positive and constructive role being played by the Pakistani community in Canada for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, state-run media reported on Sunday. Addressing Pakistan Day reception at Ottawa, he said that our policies continue to uphold the age-old tradition that immigration strengthens all facets of Canadian life. The minister said that he is looking forward to visit Pakistan to further enhance the bilateral relations.

In his address the High Commissioner of Pakistan, Tariq Azim Khan said Islamabad seeks reviving the full spectrum relations in political, trade, investment and development fields with Ottawa.—TNS