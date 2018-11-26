Canadian investors keen to invest in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A representative delegation of Canadian investors have show interest in making investments worth trillions of dollars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Members of the delegation that called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali Khan at his office her Monday informed the Minister that their Canadian companies being run by world fame scientists and geologists were interested in making investments worth trillions of dollars in gold and emerald mines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Mines & Minerals Khaista Rehman, Director General Mines Muntazir Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

