Canadian envoy launches CPACT Pak chapter

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood has formally inaugurated Pakistan’s chapter of Canada Pakistan Affiliated Chamber of Trade (CPACT) in a bid to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

The ceremony was held at the office of Ali Malik, President CPACT Pakistan here in Islamabad where prominent personalities participated including Senator Sitara Ayaz, MNA Sajida Zulfikar, MPA Malik Ali Khokhar and founder Canada Pakistan Affiliated Chamber of Trade Hayee Bukhari.

“Pakistan has very talented professionals and a lucrative business environment which is mutually beneficial for both countries,” the High Commissioner said while sharing views during the inaugural. The envoy hoped that CPACT will help promoting businesses and the well-being of the two countries through multiple networking platforms and people to people contact.