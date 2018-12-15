Canadian delegation describes Pakistan attractive tourist country

Our Correspondent

Takhtbahi

A ten-member delegation of Canadian Embassy Islamabad Saturday visited the archaeological sites in Takhtbahi and evinced keen interest in the historical remains of Gandhara civilization.

The delegates were briefed about the historical importance of the archaeological remains by the officials of the KP Archive Department.

The members of the delegation in their comments on the occasion held Pakistan an attractive tourist country. Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people are peace loving and hospitable, they added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) launched a campaign to promote winter tourism in the country.

In first phase, children of different villages were taken to Tarbela Dam, where they enjoyed boat ride and beautiful surroundings.

Talking to APP, General Manager Ali Akbar Malik said PTDC has initiated a campaign to create tourism awareness in younger generations.

PTDC has launched special discounted tour packages for students and families to various tourist places and lakes in the different areas of the country.

He said that online booking system of PTDC motels has started and they were being introduced with modern facilities.

PTDC will coordinate devising comprehensive plan of action in consultation with National Task Force on Tourism to promote tourism in the country.

