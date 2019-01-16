Canadian citizen killed in suspected ‘honour’ killing

A 40-year-old Canadian citizen was killed in a suspected case of ‘honour’ killing in what was reported initially as a suicide.

The victim, Safia Nasir, embraced Islam and married a resident of Lahore’s Samnabad area a few years ago. The couple also had a nine-month-old child from the marriage. Police were called to the scene and were told that Safia was trying to kill herself.

However, when police arrived, the victim was already dead and initial investigation led the police to believe that all was not as it seemed. Police said initial investigation suggests that she was strangled by a noose and then her murder was disguised as a suicide.

Details remain unclear as police gather more evidence and wait for forensic reports to come back.—INP

