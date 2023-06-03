Canadian airline to operate direct flights between Toronto and Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore

LAHORE – A Canadian private airline has announced starting direct flights between Pakistan and Canada after completing the necessary formalities.

Zara Airways will operate three weekly direct flights between Toronto (Canada) and key cities in Pakistan i.e., Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

The private airline has engaged Shaheen airport service for providing ground services, cabin crew, and other facilities in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

Speaking at a presser in Karachi on Saturday, Zara Airway’s chief executive officer Syed Quli said that the majority of the travelers between these two countries desired direct flights. He said that his company was determined to provide this facility to the passengers.

He expressed hope that the flight operation would be started in August 2023 after getting a go-ahead from the Canadian authorities. He said that the airline would start operation with two 777LR planes and the number could be increased after getting slots from the civil aviation authority.

Advisor of Zara Airways and former PIA Managing Director Ijaz Haroon has said that saving elderly people from the hassle of connecting flights was the priority of the airline.