Canada’s retail sales rose 1.1% to $65.9 billion in April, more than market estimates, the country’s statistical authority said Wednesday. The market expectation for the figure was to show an increase of 0.2%, while retail sales declined 1.5% in March.

In April, retail sales increased in eight of nine subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a statement. They were led by gains at general merchandise retailers, which rose 3.3%, and food and beverage retailers that were up 1.5%, it added. Core retail sales, which exclude gas stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers, increased 1.5% in April, marking its fifth consecutive monthly increase.—AA