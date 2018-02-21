Canada’s Leman wins men’s ski cross title at PyeongChang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG :Brady Leman became the first Canadian to win a medal in the freestyle skiing men’s ski cross as he bagged the gold medal at PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games here on Wednesday. Leman, who finished fourth in this event in Sochi four years ago, overshadowed Swiss skier Marc Bischofberger and Russia’s Sergey Ridzik in the big final. It was the fifth gold medal for Canada in men’s freestyle skiing at the Winter Olympic Games, more than any other National Olympic Committee, followed by United States on four men’s gold medals. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s something I have been working so hard for, for 10-plus years now, especially the last four after coming fourth in Sochi,” said Leman. “To battle back from that and stay strong and confident in myself is huge, and I’m just so proud right now,” added the Canadian.

Orignally published by APP