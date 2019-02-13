Canada’s ‘Go Green’ campaign

Ashraf Ansari

The High Commission of Canada was pleased to sponsor a poster contest for schoolchildren in Islamabad to raise awareness of climate change and promote the benefits of a natural and healthy environment. The students designed posters to highlight the importance of preserving and protecting a healthy environment.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at SLS Montessori & School in Islamabad, where the top five winners’ posters were displayed and the students were given prizes and certificates. All other participants and participating schools received certificates.

Mr. Paul M. Gareau, Counsellor at the High Commission of Canada celebrated the schoolchildren’s artwork, stating “he was delighted to see young Pakistanis helping spread the message of the need to protect the environment.”

Rafia Saleem, an environment specialist, conducted an interactive storytelling session with the students on the importance of a healthy environment. She stressed that “climate change is going to be the biggest challenge for future generations. It is important for the children to understand this phenomenon now, and be encouraged to act responsibly in a world that’s safer, cleaner and greener.”

The school principal of SLS, Shahida Khurshid, thanked the High Commission of Canada for organizing this art contest. She statedthat with such competitions, students get involved with the environment and understand it better.

The High Commissioner of Canada, H.E. Wendy Gilmour, extended her congratulations to all of the students who participated in the competition.

