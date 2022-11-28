Canada defeated 28-time champions Australia in the Davis Cup final to win their first title in Malaga, Spain.

Unlike the two semifinals, no deciding doubles were needed in the summit clash as Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov sealed a 2-0 win for the Canadians.

Shapovalov got his side going with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis showing his prowess after recovering from a physically punishing three-setter against Lorenzo Sonego in the semi-final.

The Canadian romped the 4-0 lead before Kokkinakis had a chance to get on the board but was helpless against the surging lefty.

Shapovalov then broke his opponent in the third game of the second set and never looked back as he closed out the win in just 89 minutes to put his side in the driving seat.

Australia once again called upon Alex de Minaur to save them, just like against the Croatians, but he ran into a bigger challenge in Auger-Aliassime who sealed a 6-3, 6-4 win for Canada and along with it their first Davis Cup.

It was not all smooth sailing for the 22-year-old as he had to fend off three break points early in the first set before finding his rhythm. He broke De Minaur in the eighth game before sealing the final game with an ace.

He had to defend two break points once again in the second game before breaking the Australian in the third to get within touching distance of glory.

Auger-Aliassime had one last hurdle left to overcome, fighting back from 0-40 to hold serve in the sixth game before clinching the trophy for the 2019 runners-up.