Canada values immigrants’ contribution

Islamabad

Canada welcomes Pakistani tourists, international students and businessmen as the country was built by the immigrants, said Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees, Canada, Ahmed Hussen.

Addressing Pakistan Day reception at Ottawa, he said Canada continued to uphold the age-old tradition that immigration strengthened all facets of Canadian life. ‘Our immigration policies will benefit all Canadians and contribute to economic growth and keep the country at the forefront of the global economy’, he added.

The Minister appreciated the positive and constructive role being played by the Pakistani community in Canada for further strengthening of the relationship between the two countries. The Minister said that he was looking forward to visit Pakistan during the year, as exchange of parliamentary and officials’ delegations would further enhance our bilateral relations.

In his address, the High Commissioner of Pakistan, Tariq Azim Khan said that as Canada pursued a path to diversifying its partnerships, Pakistan was one of the emerging economies in Asia offering tremendous opportunities. Pakistan seeks reviving the full spectrum relations in political, trade, investment and development fields with Canada. The High Commissioner acknowledged with gratitude that the Canada’s visa processing time for Pakistan had significantly improved recently.

He congratulated the large Pakistani Diaspora for their valuable contribution to the political, economic and socio-cultural fabric of Canada. A large number of Canadian Parliamentarians, Government Officials, Civil Society, media persons, members of Ottawa Diplomatic Corps and community members attended the reception.—APP