Canada, US cities critical of India

Trenton, (Canada)

Hamtramck city council in the state of Michigan became the fifth city in the United States to denounce India’s new citizen act, saying it discriminates against Muslims, media has reported.

Canada joined in with New Westminster in the province of British Columbia becoming the first Canadian city to join the chorus opposing the act that allows illegal immigrants of most religions to apply for Indian citizenship but leaves Muslims off the eligibility list.

The New Westminster council motion, passed July 13, urged the Canadian government to “take a position in opposition” to the controversial Citizen Amendment Act that became law in India in January.

To date the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been mostly silent on the issue. “We aren’t hearing much from Trudeau,” said Indo-Canadian secularist Gurpreet Singh of British Columbia, co-founder of Indians Abroad for a Pluralist India. Singh made the remarks earlier this year as violence flared in Indian cities.—Anadolu Agencies