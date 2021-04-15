Canada to grant permanent residency to 90,000 students, workers – Check eligibility

OTTAWA – Canada announced that it is creating a new pathway to grant permanent residency to 90,000 essential workers and students, who are currently in the country.

Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino address a press conference on Wednesday said: “Canada’s path to prosperity lies through immigration because newcomers … will come and roll up their sleeves and contribute and give back in our health care sector and in many other vital areas of the economy”.

Mendicino said that the new policy, which aims at strengthening Canada’s economic recovery, will help the government to achieve its target of accepting 401,000 new permanent residents this year, Toronto Star reported.

“Our message to them is simple: Your status may be temporary, but your contributions are lasting — and we want you to stay,” he added.

The new policy will also be beneficial for hundreds of Pakistanis, who are studying in working in Canada.

Check Eligibility

All eligible essential workers are required to have Canadian work experience for at least one year to apply for the permanent residency.

International graduates, who have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary program within the last four years, are eligible to apply.

When Will Canada Accept Applications

The immigration department will start accepting the application of up to 50,000 essential workers and 40,000 students from May 6 this year.