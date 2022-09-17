Canada managed to spring a surprise on world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz and Spain in the Davis Cup to go top of Group B while Italy, Germany and the Netherlands also registered wins after the latest round of matches as the road of Malaga started becoming clearer.

In Group A Italy followed up their win over Croatia, with another triumph over Argentina to remain top of their group and guarantee their place in the next stage.

Matteo Berrettini started things off with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sebastian Baez and Jannik Sinner ensured the win with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win over Francisco Cerundolo. The Argentines managed to win the doubles match but sit bottom of their group with two losses.

Group B delivered the most enthralling encounters of this year’s Davis Cup as Canada stunned Spain 2-1 in a highly anticipated contest in Valencia.

Roberto Bautista gave Spain the first point, fighting back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Vasek Pospisil. Spain then unfurled their new world no.1 Carlos Alacarz but the US Open champion was stunned 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 by Felix Auger-Aliassime as Canada levelled the tie.

There was still time for the Canadians to complete the turnaround as Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil combined to win the doubles 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to go top of Group B. With things evenly poised, all four teams in their group have a chance of making it to Malaga for the final stage at this point.

Germany managed to beat Belgium 2-1 in Group C to advance to the next round where they will be joined by Australia.

There was a similar story in Group D as the Netherlands sent Great Britain packing meaning they advance to Malaga for the quarterfinals alongside the USA.