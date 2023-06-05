Canada revises English test requirements for student visas

LAHORE – For making the application process more accessible and accommodating, Canada has revised English test requirements for students applying through the Student Direct Stream (SDS).

Now the recognized language proficiency exams include the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) General, Canadian Academic English Language (CAEL) Test, Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic, and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).

PTE and TOEFL are widely recognized in Canada and other countries. PTE is beneficial for students intending to study in Australia. TOEFL is accepted by USA, Canada, New Zealand and the majority of universities in the United Kingdom.

Similarly, the requirement for IELTS has also been revised. Now, the only requirement is a minimum overall band score of 6.0, without any specific minimum scores for the individual skills (reading, listening, writing and speaking). Prior to this change, people had to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 in all individual bands of the test.